ION to Produce New Season of ‘The Listener’

ION Television announced Monday that it has signed on to produce new episodes of Canadian drama series The Listener. The 13-episode fifth season of the series began production earlier this year, and will premiere on ION midseason this year.

Season one of the The Listener premiered on NBC in 2009, but was pulled before the season’s end. The series continued to air on Canadian television.

ION similarly picked up new episodes of Canadian drama series Flashpoint after the show was pulled from CBS.

The Listener is produced by Shaftesbury in association with CTV and Fox International Channels. It is distributed by Shine International. The series was created by writer Michael Amo and is executive produced by Christina Jennings and Scott Garvie for Shaftesbury, Sharon Tal Yguado for Fox International Channels, and showrunner Peter Mohan.