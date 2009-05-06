Ion Nets Deal With Warner Bros. For Feature Films

Ion Television has acquired a new feature film package from Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The deal includes exclusive windows for Oscar-winner The Departed, Ocean's Thirteen, Heat, The Matrix: Reloaded, The Perfect Storm, and others.

Movies from the new package will begin airing this month, with broadcast runs into 2010. The deal comes as Ion looks to build its primetime schedule with event-driven programming. At the company's upfront presentation in March, it announced plans to produce 12 original films per year and cut back on re-runs.

"We have built a strong momentum in acquiring hit films from all the major studios, with this being the fourth recent acquisition from Warner Bros.," said Ion Executive VP of programming Leslie Chesloff. "This deal reinforces our mission to bring our viewers a primetime programming mix that combines compelling first run and top network series with major theatrical titles, including exclusive windows for features."

Ion currently reaches more than 95 million U.S. households through its broadcast, cable, and satellite distribution systems.