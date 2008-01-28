ION Media Networks Strikes Baywatch Deal

ION Media Networks struck a deal with Litton Entertainment for veteran syndicated series Baywatch, with the announcement coming on the eve of the National Association of Television Program Executives’ conference in Las Vegas.

The show, from FremantleMedia North America, will launch on ION stations starting March 3, airing at 10 p.m.

ION also recently added off-network The Drew Carey Show to its lineup.

ION's 60 full-power stations reach more than 94 million TV households, including in all top 20 U.S. markets and 39 of the top 50.

Baywatch first aired on NBC (a partner in ION) back in 1989, then moved to a long run in syndication.





