ION Media Networks Joins Association for Maximum Service Television

ION Media Networks said Thursday that it joined the Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV), broadcasters' spectrum policy watchdog on the Potomac.

ION adopted an aggressive digital-TV strategy, including launching several program services over 59 TV stations' digital-multicast channels and pushing for a mobile-broadcasting standard to help broadcasters get a piece of the growing market in video delivered to the really small screen.

“ION and MSTV are aligned on many important opportunities that lie ahead for our industry, including over-the-air digital and high-definition broadcasting,” ION president Brandon Burgess said.

The announcement came just days after the Federal Communications Commission approved Citadel Investment Group’s purchase of a stake in the stations.