Ion Media to Broadcast From One World Trade Center

Ion Media is moving its New York City broadcast operations to One World Trade Center.

Ion, which lays claim to being the largest operator of full-power TV stations in the U.S., said it will begin broadcasting from its new digs starting in the fourth quarter.

Ion had broadcast from the World Trade Center previously but had to move to the Empire State Building after 9/11.

“We are proud to return to this premier location since our tragic departure after 9/11," said Ion Media chairman Brandon Burgess.