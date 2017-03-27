Ion Grabs Jason Priestley’s ‘Private Eyes’ FromeOne

Ion Television has inked a deal with Entertainment One (eOne) to air the original series Private Eyes, starring Jason Priestley. The deal makes Ion the exclusive U.S. television home for current and future seasons of the drama series.

Private Eyes follows ex-pro hockey player Matt Shade (Priestley), who changes his life when he decides to team up with fierce P.I. Angie Everett (Cindy Sampson) to form an unlikely investigative powerhouse.

“We are thrilled to continue what has become a very fruitful relationship with eOne by bringing our audience this exciting new original program,” said Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO, ION Media Networks. “The success we’ve achieved with our current original roster is a testament to the network’s steady approach to original series production, and we look forward to building on those achievements going forward.”

Private Eyes is the latest addition to Ion’s lineup of scripted original offerings, including eOne’s Saving Hope, as well as The Listener. The series also joins Criminal Minds, Law & Order: SVU and Blue Bloods among Ion shows.

“We are delighted that Ion will be the U.S. home to Private Eyes. The series has been a ratings success internationally, achieving record-setting numbers when it debuted in the UK, Canada, Italy, Spain and Belgium,” said John Morayniss, CEO of eOne Television. “It’s exciting to continue our successful relationship with Brandon and the whole ION team with another standout series.”

Created by Shelley Eriksen and Tim Kilby, Private Eyes is produced by eOne in association with Corus Entertainment, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit and COGECO Program Development Fund.

The series is executive produced by John Morayniss and Tecca Crosby for eOne, Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan for Piller/Segan, Jason Priestley, Alan McCullough, James Thorpe and Tassie Cameron.

McCullough and Piller are the showrunners.