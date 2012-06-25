ION to Give WWE Third Night of Programming With 'WWE MainEvent'
ION
announced Monday that it will debut a new weekly one-hour original WWE series, WWE
Main Event, that will run on Wednesdays.
WWEMain Event will debut Oct. 3 at 8 p.m., and run in
that timeslot. The new show will feature WWE Superstars and Divas from both the
rosters of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. This gives the
wrestling outfit a third night of in-ring original programing.
"ION Television is
delighted to begin a new partnership with such a successful and well-recognized
franchise as WWE," said Brandon Burgess, CEO, ION Media Networks. "As a general
entertainment network with a solid foundation, WWE Main Event is a great
addition to our lineup that features something for everyone. We look forward to
introducing our ION audience to all of the excitement and drama WWE has to
offer as well as welcoming a passionate new fan base to the network."
"WWE looks forward
to this new partnership with ION Television," said Vince McMahon, WWE chairman
and CEO. "We are excited about producing this new television show, WWE Main
Event, and bringing our fans to ION Television every Wednesday."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.