ION to Give WWE Third Night of Programming With 'WWE MainEvent'

ION

announced Monday that it will debut a new weekly one-hour original WWE series, WWE

Main Event, that will run on Wednesdays.

WWEMain Event will debut Oct. 3 at 8 p.m., and run in

that timeslot. The new show will feature WWE Superstars and Divas from both the

rosters of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. This gives the

wrestling outfit a third night of in-ring original programing.

"ION Television is

delighted to begin a new partnership with such a successful and well-recognized

franchise as WWE," said Brandon Burgess, CEO, ION Media Networks. "As a general

entertainment network with a solid foundation, WWE Main Event is a great

addition to our lineup that features something for everyone. We look forward to

introducing our ION audience to all of the excitement and drama WWE has to

offer as well as welcoming a passionate new fan base to the network."

"WWE looks forward

to this new partnership with ION Television," said Vince McMahon, WWE chairman

and CEO. "We are excited about producing this new television show, WWE Main

Event, and bringing our fans to ION Television every Wednesday."