Ion, Entertainment One Work Deal for Crime Drama ‘The Detail’

Ion Television has done a deal with Entertainment One (eOne) for the original series The Detail. The pact gives Ion exclusive U.S. television rights for current and future seasons of the procedural crime drama from ICF Films, eOne and Canadian broadcaster CTV.

Production on the 10-episode first season is underway.

The show’s cast includes Shenae Grimes-Beech, Angela Griffin and Wendy Crewson.

“The Detail is a bold new detective drama that distinguishes itself using smart storylines seen from a distinctly female viewpoint,” said Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO, ION Media. “The contemporary narrative is one that will resonate with viewers and add depth to our growing lineup of original series.”

Ion’s scripted original series include Private Eyes and Saving Hope, and off-network shows such as Criminal Minds and Blue Bloods.

"We are thrilled to join forces once again with Ion to collaborate on another compelling new series,” said John Morayniss, CEO of eOne Television. “With [executive producer] Ilana Frank’s strong track record, we know that The Detail will be an audience favorite for many seasons to come.”

The Detail was developed by Ley Lukins, who is co-showrunner and executive producer with Adam Pettle. Executive producers are Ilana Frank, John Morayniss and Linda Pope.

The show is produced by ICF Films with eOne in association with CTV, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit.