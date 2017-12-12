Ion Chief Burgess Extends Deal

Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO of Ion Media, has extended his role at the company through 2019. Ion Television reaches 98 million homes. The group has 60 full-power stations.

Burgess made note of a turnaround strategy at Ion, which emerged from a seven-month stint in bankruptcy late in 2009.

“We are pleased with the tremendous operational and financial progress since implementing our turnaround plan 10 years ago,” said Burgess. “It’s an exciting time for Ion. We are expanding on the momentum of our consumer and customer-friendly television strategy.”

Burgess said the company looks to add more “A-quality” syndicated and original shows, “operationally acquire” independent stations in large markets, build additional networks and tap newer platforms to deliver Ion content. He also notes Ion’s large stash of broadcast spectrum.