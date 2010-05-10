Investigation Discovery Turns on the Heat
On Memorial Day weekend, Investigation Discovery will return
old favorite series and fresh new shows with the "Heat is On", a weekend programming
iniatitive.
The highly-anticipated series premiere of Unusual
Suspects, which explores modern law enforcement cases with obscure
offenders, will premiere on June 21 at 10 p.m. with a sneak peak on May 31. ID's
second summer series debut is 60 Minutes on ID , premiering July 12 at 8
p.m. Anchored by Emmy Award-winning journalist Scott Pelley, the show will
expand the news stories from the CBS series offering hard-hitting interviews
and timely investigations.
Seasons three of The Shift will bow on July 7 at 10
p.m., Solved on July 19 at 9 p.m., and Wicked Attractions on
August 5 at 10 p.m.
