Investigation Discovery Turns on the Heat

On Memorial Day weekend, Investigation Discovery will return

old favorite series and fresh new shows with the "Heat is On", a weekend programming

iniatitive.

The highly-anticipated series premiere of Unusual

Suspects, which explores modern law enforcement cases with obscure

offenders, will premiere on June 21 at 10 p.m. with a sneak peak on May 31. ID's

second summer series debut is 60 Minutes on ID , premiering July 12 at 8

p.m. Anchored by Emmy Award-winning journalist Scott Pelley, the show will

expand the news stories from the CBS series offering hard-hitting interviews

and timely investigations.

Seasons three of The Shift will bow on July 7 at 10

p.m., Solved on July 19 at 9 p.m., and Wicked Attractions on

August 5 at 10 p.m.