Investigation Discovery to Debut Four Series This Summer

Crime and justice network Investigation Discovery has shared its summer schedule, with four new series and five returning ones offering fresh crime content. Dark Waters: Murder in the Deep debuts July 31, looking at murder on the water. Someone You Thought You Knew, about “those closest to you hiding dark secrets that end with a killer you’d never expect,” according to Investigation Discovery (ID), premieres Aug. 2.

The Devil Speaks, showcasing the “most haunting recordings” involved in investigations, starts up Aug. 21. The Last Defense, looking into flaws in the American justice system, debuts August 26. The latter follows Darlie Routier, on death row in Texas, as she attempts to be cleared of the murder of her two sons.

Returning series are The Perfect Murder, premiering July 26; Fatal Vows, starting Aug. 11; Evil Lives Here, debuting Aug. 13; Murder By Numbers, starting Aug. 14; and Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, kicking off Aug. 29.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc.