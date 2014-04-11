Investigation Discovery Schedules Pistorius Doc

Investigation Discovery will air a documentary featuring an interview with the parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the South African woman killed by Olympian Oscar Pistorius.

Produced for Investigation Discovery by NBC News unit Peacock Productions, Pistorius On Trial: Nowhere to Run will be broadcast April 13.

“Americans have become riveted with the tale of what really happened between the beauty and the blade runner,” said Investigation Discovery president and general manager Henry Schleiff. “The Steenkamps have suffered the unimaginable with the loss of their daughter, and we are humbled that they want to share their stories with us to shed light on who the young woman Reeva was, and what may have led up to this horrible tragedy.”