Investigation Discovery Greenlights 'On The Case With Paula Zahn'

Investigation Discovery has given the green light to On the Case with Paula Zahn.

The weekly investigative series, which will bow on ID in October, was first announced in development in January, when ID locked up Zahn to a talent and development deal.

“We’re delighted to have Paula join Investigation Discovery as executive producer and host of her own series,” said Deborah Adler Myers, senior vice president, programming, Discovery Emerging Networks, announcing the pickup.

“Paula’s passion for investigative journalism is infectious – she will get us interviews that viewers have never seen, profiling both unknown cases and some of the headline-making cases in the news today.”

Paula Zahn, Scott Weinberger and Scott Sternberg will serve as executive producers.