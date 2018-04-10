Investigation Discovery Grabs Khloé Kardashian True-Crime Series

Investigation Discovery has greenlit the original show Twisted Sisters, with Khloé Kardashian executive producing the six-part series. The show looks at the most outrageous crimes committed by sisters.

Twisted Sisters premieres on ID in 2019. 44 Blue Productions is producing it.

“We are thrilled to be working with on this new venture,” said Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery. “ID is known for telling revealing stories about real people. With one of the most renowned experts on ‘sisters’ now a member of our own ID family, we know she will be able to bring a unique perspective that will inform and entertain our core fans, while enticing new viewers to tune-in.”

Kardashian’s sisters are Kourtney and Kim. The three are stars of the unscripted series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I am so excited to be bringing you Twisted Sisters. As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong,” said Kardashian.

Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch of 44 Blue Productions is also an executive producer. Tammy Wood is showrunner.