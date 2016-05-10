INTX 2016: What’s Next for TV?
By MCN Staff
The organizers of next week’s INTX show in Boston will shine the spotlight on three trends in Internet and TV via three separate but integrated showcases:
-Disrupted Reality: Giving the nod to the emerging virtual reality market, this area will feature a wide variety of demos that will offer opportunities for showgoers to strap on a headset and enter an immersive 360-degree world of video. Startup VRTIFY announced this week that it will demo its music-focused VR platform, which is currently in a private beta trial.
-It’s All TV: Playing on cable’s theme that the future of TV is about apps, this showcase will demo a wide range of multiscreen offerings.
-Watch TV Now Gallery: The section will feature instant access to top-tier shows, movies, events and news on nearly 100 TV Everywhere apps, displayed on Samsung’s Galaxy View tablets.
