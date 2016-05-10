INTX 2016: VRTIFY to Demo Music-Focused VR Platform

VRTIFY said it will demo its music-focused reality platform at the Disrupted Reality showcase at next week’s INTX event in Boston.

VRTIFY lets users access music from a variety of sources, including Spotify, YouTube, internet radio stations as well as MP3 files and pair them up with “thousands” of 360-degree VR environments. Users can also invite friends via VRTIFY’s “curated social network,” and tie in their photo streams via the platform’s integration with Instagram.

The company is currently testing its platform in the form of a private beta. Out of the chute, VRTIFY will support platforms such as the Samsung GEAR VR and Oculus Rift, as well as apps for Android and iOS devices.

VRTIFY will be demonstrating its wares alongside other Disrupted Reality participants such as Samsung, Sony, LG Electronics and Discovery VR.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.