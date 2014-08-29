'Intruders’ Scares Up 1.2 Million Viewers

BBC America’s thriller Intruders drew 1.22 million (Live +3-day) viewers in its Aug. 23 premiere, said network officials.

The series, based on British novelist Michael Marshall Smith’s The Intruders and produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, earned the network’s biggest premiere during its Supernatural Saturday block of original shows in Live +3-day Nielsen ratings.

Overall the series drew 796,000 total viewers in its initial premiere run and 352,000 adults 25-54, on par with the season one premiere of Orphan Black, said the network.

