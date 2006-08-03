Introducing the Slumber Party Girls

Burbank, Calif.-based branded entertainment company DIC Entertainment and Geffen Records, a division of Universal Music’s Interscope Geffen A&M, have created a new brand called SPG, or Slumber Party Girls.

The multi-ethnic musical group will host DIC’s new fall CBS Saturday morning kids’ programming block, KOL’s Secret Slumber Party, and be the house band for a new dance competition series, Dance Revolution!, based on a Konami video game.

SPG will appear on the 26 half-hour episodes of the dance series, as well as 76 interstitials promoting active lifestyles. Fair and Stefanie Ridel, formerly of Wild Orchid, will produce the group’s music that will be heard on KOL starting next month and iTunes this month.

The SPG brand will launch across multiple distribution platforms, including music, television, online and mobile. Future plans call for a consumer products program and movie.