International Emmys: Three French Shows Take Prizes

Just 10 days after the terror attacks in France, the 43rd International Emmy Awards favored the country with three of the night's 10 competitive awards, including one for crime procedural Spiral for best drama.

HBO CEO Richard Plepler also received the Directorate Award, and Downton Abbey creator and exec producer Julian Fellowes got the Founders Award.

Plepler gave Fellowes a shoutout from the Hilton New York podium, saying, "You have created something enduring." Reflecting on his own honor, Plepler cited Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost. "When he was asked who the MVP of the World Series was, he said, 'The team.' That's how I feel at HBO."

The night's host, Egyptian satirist and frequent Daily Show guest Bassem Youssef, opened with an acknowledgement that the world had changed since he had been selected as emcee months earlier. "The world is still in a state of trauma. It's brutal, it's horrible and it's unfair," he said. Offering a more constructive motto for the night, he added, "When we laugh, they lose."

The complete list of winners is below:

Arts Programming

Illustre & Inconnu: Comment Jacques Jaujard a Sauvé le Louvre

(The Man Who Saved the Louvre)

Ladybirds Films

France

Best Performance by an Actor

Maarten Heijmans

in Ramses

De Familie Film & TV / Avro

Netherlands

Best Performance by an Actress

Anneke von der Lippe

in Øyevitne (Eyewitness)

NRK / SVT / DR / YLE Fem / Nordvision Fund

Norway

Comedy

Doce de Mãe (Sweet Mother)

Globo / Casa de Cinema de Porto Alegre

Brazil

Documentary

Miners Shot Down

Uhuru Productions

South Africa

Drama Series

Engrenages Saison 5 (Spiral Season 5)

Canal + Creation Originale / Son et Lumière / BBC Four

France

Non-English U.S. Primetime Program

Arrepentidos - El Infierno de Montoya

Fox International Channels Latin America / National Geographic Channel / Fox Telecolombia

United States of America

Non-Scripted Entertainment

50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy

Burning Bright Productions / Brown Bread Productions / Sky 1

United Kingdom

Telenovela

Império (Empire)

Globo

Brazil

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Soldat Blanc (White Soldier)

Canal+ Creation Originale / Breakout Films

France