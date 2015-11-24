International Emmys: Three French Shows Take Prizes
By Dade Hayes
Just 10 days after the terror attacks in France, the 43rd International Emmy Awards favored the country with three of the night's 10 competitive awards, including one for crime procedural Spiral for best drama.
HBO CEO Richard Plepler also received the Directorate Award, and Downton Abbey creator and exec producer Julian Fellowes got the Founders Award.
Plepler gave Fellowes a shoutout from the Hilton New York podium, saying, "You have created something enduring." Reflecting on his own honor, Plepler cited Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost. "When he was asked who the MVP of the World Series was, he said, 'The team.' That's how I feel at HBO."
The night's host, Egyptian satirist and frequent Daily Show guest Bassem Youssef, opened with an acknowledgement that the world had changed since he had been selected as emcee months earlier. "The world is still in a state of trauma. It's brutal, it's horrible and it's unfair," he said. Offering a more constructive motto for the night, he added, "When we laugh, they lose."
The complete list of winners is below:
Arts Programming
Illustre & Inconnu: Comment Jacques Jaujard a Sauvé le Louvre
(The Man Who Saved the Louvre)
Ladybirds Films
France
Best Performance by an Actor
Maarten Heijmans
in Ramses
De Familie Film & TV / Avro
Netherlands
Best Performance by an Actress
Anneke von der Lippe
in Øyevitne (Eyewitness)
NRK / SVT / DR / YLE Fem / Nordvision Fund
Norway
Comedy
Doce de Mãe (Sweet Mother)
Globo / Casa de Cinema de Porto Alegre
Brazil
Documentary
Miners Shot Down
Uhuru Productions
South Africa
Drama Series
Engrenages Saison 5 (Spiral Season 5)
Canal + Creation Originale / Son et Lumière / BBC Four
France
Non-English U.S. Primetime Program
Arrepentidos - El Infierno de Montoya
Fox International Channels Latin America / National Geographic Channel / Fox Telecolombia
United States of America
Non-Scripted Entertainment
50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy
Burning Bright Productions / Brown Bread Productions / Sky 1
United Kingdom
Telenovela
Império (Empire)
Globo
Brazil
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Soldat Blanc (White Soldier)
Canal+ Creation Originale / Breakout Films
France
