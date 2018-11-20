U.S. Among International Emmy Awards Winners

Original programming from 10 different countries took home International Emmys during Sunday's 46th annual International Emmy Awards event, according to the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Overall 11 Emmys were presented during the event, hosted by comedian Hari Kondabolu. Two special awards were also presented, including the Academy’s International Emmy Directorate Award, which was awarded to Sophie Turner Laing, chief executive officer of the Endemol Shine Group; and the International Emmy Founders Award, which was presented to writer, director, and producer Greg Berlanti, according to the Academy.

Content from Belgium, Chile, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Portugal, Spain, The Netherlands, The UK and the US were awarded Emmys during the ceremony, held in New York.

Below is the complete list International Emmy Awards winners:

Arts Programming

Etgar Keret: Based on a True Story

BALDR Film / NTR

Netherlands

Best Performance by an Actor

Lars Mikkelsen in Herrens Veje (Ride Upon the Storm)

DR Drama / ARTE France / SAM le Français

Denmark

Best Performance by an Actress

Anna Schudt in Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht (The Sniffles Would Have Been Just Fine)

Zeitsprung Pictures / RTL Television

Germany

Comedy

Nevsu

Endemol Shine Israel / Reshet13 / Gesher Multicultural Film Fund / Avi Chai Foundation

Israel



Documentary

Goodbye Aleppo

BBC Arabic

United Kingdom

Drama Series

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)

Atresmedia / Vancouver Media

Spain



Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

El Vato - Season 2

Universo / Endemol Shine Boomdog

United States of America



Non-Scripted Entertainment

Did You Get The Message?

SHELTER

Belgium

Short-Form Series

Una Historia Necesaria (The Suspended Mourning)

Tridi Films / CNTV / Escuela de Cine de Chile

Chile

Telenovela

Ouro Verde (The Payback)

Plural Entertainment Portugal

Portugal



TV Movie/Mini-Series

Man in an Orange Shirt

Kudos / BBC / Masterpiece

United Kingdom