U.S. Among International Emmy Awards Winners
Original programming from 10 different countries took home International Emmys during Sunday's 46th annual International Emmy Awards event, according to the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Overall 11 Emmys were presented during the event, hosted by comedian Hari Kondabolu. Two special awards were also presented, including the Academy’s International Emmy Directorate Award, which was awarded to Sophie Turner Laing, chief executive officer of the Endemol Shine Group; and the International Emmy Founders Award, which was presented to writer, director, and producer Greg Berlanti, according to the Academy.
Content from Belgium, Chile, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Portugal, Spain, The Netherlands, The UK and the US were awarded Emmys during the ceremony, held in New York.
Below is the complete list International Emmy Awards winners:
Arts Programming
Etgar Keret: Based on a True Story
BALDR Film / NTR
Netherlands
Best Performance by an Actor
Lars Mikkelsen in Herrens Veje (Ride Upon the Storm)
DR Drama / ARTE France / SAM le Français
Denmark
Best Performance by an Actress
Anna Schudt in Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht (The Sniffles Would Have Been Just Fine)
Zeitsprung Pictures / RTL Television
Germany
Comedy
Nevsu
Endemol Shine Israel / Reshet13 / Gesher Multicultural Film Fund / Avi Chai Foundation
Israel
Documentary
Goodbye Aleppo
BBC Arabic
United Kingdom
Drama Series
La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)
Atresmedia / Vancouver Media
Spain
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
El Vato - Season 2
Universo / Endemol Shine Boomdog
United States of America
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Did You Get The Message?
SHELTER
Belgium
Short-Form Series
Una Historia Necesaria (The Suspended Mourning)
Tridi Films / CNTV / Escuela de Cine de Chile
Chile
Telenovela
Ouro Verde (The Payback)
Plural Entertainment Portugal
Portugal
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Man in an Orange Shirt
Kudos / BBC / Masterpiece
United Kingdom
