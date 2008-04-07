International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to Honor Dick Wolf

Dick Wolf will receive the Founder's Award from the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Not only has Wolf's Law & Order franchise been NBC's most consistent primetime performer over the past several seasons, but it has translated internationally to more than 300 territories, including local versions in France, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Wolf's credits also include Hill Street Blues and Miami Vice.

The award, which will be handed out Nov. 28 at ceremonies in New York, is for work "that crosses cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity."