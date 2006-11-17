Intelsat Brings Discovery HD to Europe

Intelsat, the world's biggest satellite operator, is providing the satellite capacity to Discovery Communications as it expands its high-definition programming into Europe.

Discovery has contracted for transmission space on Intelsat's PAS-12 for its international high-definition network, Discovery HD, which went live this week in Poland, the Nordic countries and Holland. Discovery HD is being originated at Discovery's European headquarters in London and up-linked to the PAS-12 bird by GlobeCast Europe through its Brookman’s Park teleport in the UK.

The signing of the new transmission agreement for Discovery HD continues Discovery's long relationship with Intelsat, which already delivers Discovery to its nearly 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers worldwide. It also marks the first attempt at tapping the international market for full-time HD program distribution for Intelsat, which currently operates the leading HD transmission "neighborhood" in the U.S. on its Galaxy 13 satellite.

“Intelsat has played a significant role in the distribution of HD programming worldwide and is exceedingly dedicated to furthering the advancement of HD in Europe," stated Kurt Riegelman, Intelsat Senior Vice President, Americas Sales. "We believe that Discovery’s desire to distribute HD across the continent signifies a healthy and growing demand which we’re committed to facilitating.”