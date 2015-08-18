Intel Makes Content Deal With Turner, Mark Burnett

Intel Corp. has made a content deal with Turner Broadcasting and Mark Burnett that will promote a competition to create smart connected wearable devices using Intel’s Curie technology.

The deal includes a reality show executive produced by Burnett that will air on TBS. The series will show teams competing to create new devices. The working title for the program is America’s Greatest Makers.

Aspects of the competition will also appear on other Turner properties including TNT, Adult Swim, truTV, HLN, CNN and Bleacher Report. Turner says that content will be produced in the style and voice of each brand. For example, early stages of the competition leading up to the announcement of the semifinalists will be chronicled in digital and social content.

The initiative will utilize Turner’s advanced advertising capabilities by aligning around Sociology, a new marketing capability that allows brands to engage key segments of Turner's social media following.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This first-of-its-kind partnership starts with a compelling content idea, then uses Turner's capabilities to distribute that storytelling at scale, across all of our premium properties and platforms," said Dan Riess, executive VP of integrated marketing and branded content for Turner Broadcasting Ad Sales. "As we embark on this new partnership with Intel and Mark Burnett, we have the opportunity to encourage innovative spirit, empower and inspire viewers to share content, reach the right audiences and, in the end, drive business results that matter."

Burnett has produced several successful reality shows that highlight brands and businesses including Survivor, Shark Tank and The Voice.

"This is much more than just a linear TV series. This is the next evolution of storytelling, told simultaneously across many platforms and in many different ways,” said Burnett “This is the future. Intel drove the past from 'inside' and now we will watch it drive the future from both 'inside and outside!!’”

Intel introduced the program at its Developers Forum Tuesday.

“The next big technology innovation may be just a concept in someone’s mind or an invention being built in someone’s garage,” said Steve Fund, Intel’s chief marketing officer. “Intel welcomes America’s inventors, makers and entrepreneurs to inspire us all with their ideas on this new and powerful stage provided by Turner Broadcasting and the imagination of Mark Burnett.”