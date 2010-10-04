Inspiration Networks Signs Ratings Agreement

The

Inspiration Networks has signed an agreement with The Nielsen Company

to receive ratings for INSP-The Inspiration Network, according to a

Monday announcement from Chief Strategy Officer Billy Airy.

"This new agreement with Nielsen is a central part of the rebranding

of INSP," Airy said. "For the past two years, we have conducted

extensive research into market conditions and trends. We believe that we

have identified a gap in the market: the millions of Baby Boomers who

have a strong desire for entertaining and inspiring television that

reinforces their values; values that they want to pass on to their

children. We are re-shaping INSP to target this audience."

The announcement follows recent news of INSP's rebranding and

relaunch, set to take place Oct. 18 under the theme "It's a New Day!"

The new INSP will target socially-conservative Baby Boomers with

values-based entertainment programming in addition to its traditional

religious programming.

"'It's a New Day!' will be tightly focused on reaching America's 78

million Baby Boomers, and especially the cross-section of this group who

are ‘socially conservative,'"Airy said . "According to a February 2010

Pew Research report, 43% of Baby Boomers self-identify as

socially-conservative. This means that there are over 35 million

Americans in this underserved category. These are people who embrace

traditional family values and moral beliefs, but also want to watch

television programs that hearken back to the simplicity of yesterday and

reflect hope for the future in an entertaining way."