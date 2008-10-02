Inspiration Network Walking "Thunder Road"

INSP-The Inspiration Network will debut a new reality series Oct. 18.

“Thunder Road” will follow the ministry of evangelist Ben Cerullo, son of Inspiration Networks founder David Cerullo.

In announcing the new series, Inspiration Networks COO Bill Airy said that more reality shows are in the pipeline for the network, which is available in 54 million households via cable and satellite, according to the company.

The show will also air on the international version of INSP, which reaches another 70 million households.