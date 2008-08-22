INSP Inks Dish Deal

INSP: The Inspiration Network looked to the heavens for additional subscribers and has not been disappointed.

On the heels of a carriage deal with DirecTV, the network said Friday that it struck a similar deal with Dish Network, with INSP scheduled to launch on both satellite services the same day, Aug. 27.

It turns out that when INSP announced that its carriage would be boosted to 54 million subscribers by the DirecTV deal, it was also counting the additional subscribers included in the Dish deal, which it did not get the go-ahead to announce until Friday, according to the company.

INSP senior vice president John Roos said more than doubling the network’s distribution footprint will allow it to do more original programming, which has been one of its goals.