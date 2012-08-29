INSP Gets Cable Rights to 'The Virginian'

INSP (the Insptiration Networks) has struck a deal with NBCU for the exclusive cable rights to vintage TV Western, The Virginian, as the show turns 50.

The series, which aired on Wednesday nights for almost a decade on NBC -- it launched in September 1962 -- will join INSP's "Saddle Up Saturday" Western block as well as getting Monday-Friday runs.

"I am thrilled that The Virginian is coming back to television," said series star James Drury in a statement. "[T]here's no better place to call home than INSP. They have brought back so many of the shows that America still loves [Bonanza, Dr. Quinn, The Big Valley] and The Virginian is sure to fit right in with their western lineup."