INSP Adds Craig Miller to Head Original Programming

INSP has hired industry veteran Craig Miller to help expand its push into original programming.

Miller, who has more than 20 years of experience in creating cable network branded programming with multiplatform and international extensions, will serve as family-friendy INSP's vice president of original programming. With stints at RIVR Media and Scripps Productions, he had a wealth of experience across multiple genres, notably docusoap, competition reality, lifestyle, how-to, and documentary.

“Craig’s background is exactly what we needed in this newly created position,” said senior vice president of programming Doug Butts. “As we move forward in the creation of original content, his experience and leadership in multiplatform programming is vital in advancing INSP’s vision to become America’s top-rated family entertainment network. This is a very exciting time.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.