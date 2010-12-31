Insight, Raycom Reach Retrans Deal

Insight Communications and Raycom Media reached a three-year

retransmission agreement covering three of Raycom's stations serving

the cable operator's subscribers in Kentucky and Indiana.

The

deal covers two NBC affiliates -- WAVE in Louisville, Ky., and WFIE in

Evansville, Ind. -- and WXIX, the Fox affiliate in Cincinnati and

Northern Kentucky. The previous agreements were due to expire Friday.

"Too

often, recently, we have seen retransmission negotiations between

broadcasters and other cable operators break down, leading to a

programming blackout," Insight CEO Michael Willner wrote in a blog post Thursday. "I applaud Raycom for working with us to reach a win-win solution for our customers who also are their viewers."

Insight

is the ninth-largest U.S. MSO with 766,200 customer relationships in

the three contiguous states of Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

Separately, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks customers may lose access to 33 stations in a retrans standoff with Sinclair Broadcast Group if TWC and the broadcaster fail to reach an agreement by midnight Dec. 31.