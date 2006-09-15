Insider Ups Staffers

D.J. Petroro has been promoted to co-executive producer of CBS Paramount Domestic Television’s syndicated newsmagazine, The Insider, and Antony Beilinsohn has been named senior producer.

Both producers have been with their show since its start two years ago, according to Executive Producer Linda Bell Blue, who made the announcements.

Previously senior producer, Petroro will assume new management responsibilities and continue to oversee production of the daily half-hour strip.

Petroro began his career in 1994 as a television production assistant in New York. He moved to Los Angeles in 1996 to help launch the first season of Access Hollywood, rising to supervising producer in 2002.

Beilinsohn most recently was senior supervising producer. In 1994, he was an inaugural member of the FX Network teams in New York and, in 1999, joined Access Hollywood as a field producer in Los Angeles.