'Inside the Vatican' Premieres on PBS April 28

PBS will premiere the documentary Inside the Vatican Tuesday, April 28 at 9 p.m. The film looks behind the scenes into the lives of those who live and work inside the Vatican City, the headquarters of the Roman Catholic church.

Pope Francis, who has lead the Catholic church since 2013, has challenged attitudes on divorce and homosexuality and is not afraid of confronting opponents, the press release stated. He appointed 14 new cardinals from parts of Iraq, Madagascar and Pakistan.

The film also looks at Pope Francis's visit to Ireland back in August. Just before he was scheduled to depart, a sex scandal was reported alleging the Catholic Church’s cover up of Catholic priests abusing young children. The report accused more than 300 priests of abusing more than 1,000 children.

"Everyone wonders if Pope Francis will address the issue in Ireland, the center of the child sex abuse scandals that have rocked the Church worldwide," said PBS.

Inside the Vatican is produced by Oxford Film and Television for BBC. Silvia Sacco is producer and director. Sam Hobkinson and Nicolas Kent also serve as producers.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsGTasIlMf4[/embed]