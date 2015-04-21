‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Renewed for Season 4

Fresh off hosting the MTV Movie Awards, Amy Schumer’s Comedy Central series Inside Amy Schumer has been renewed for a fourth season.

Comedy Central brass greenlit the new season on the same day the comedy’s third season premieres. Broad City duo Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Jerry Seinfeld and Jeff Goldblum will all guest star in its upcoming run.

“We love being Inside Amy Schumer,” said Kent Alterman, Comedy Central’s president of content development and original programming, “and are thrilled our audience agrees.”

Inside will accept a Peabody Award next month and star Schumer was recently named one of Time’s 100 most influential people.