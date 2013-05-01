'Inside Amy Schumer' Posts Comedy Central's Top 2013 Premiere

Comedy Central's premiere of Inside Amy Schumer drew 1.6 million viewers in its 10:30 p.m. debut. Across three plays, the series garnered 3 million total viewers to be the network's top premiere of 2013.

The 10:30 airing also drew 1.2 million adults 18-49 and was the top entertainment series on either broadcast or cable in its time slot among men 18-34 and men 18-24. Among adults 18-49, it was #1 in cable.

Inside Amy Schumer had the best 2013 premiere among key demos as well, topping The Jeselnik Offensive in total viewers (+14%) and adults 18-49 (+16%), and Kroll Show among men 18-34 (+12%) and men 18-24 (+3%).