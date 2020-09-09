Inscape, Kinetiq Team Up to Measure TV Ad Impact

Inscape, the data unit of smart TV maker Vizio is teaming up with TV intelligence platform Kinetiq to offer marketers better measurement of the effectiveness of their TV investment across ads, sponsorships and earned media.

The collaboration enables new measurement and attribution use cases for Inscape customers, the companies said.

“We are excited about the new possibilities created through the powerful combination of Kinetiq and Inscape,” said Greg Hampton, VP, business development, at Inscape. “Inscape data licensees rely on us to provide accurate and timely viewing data. Integrating Kinetiq's extensive ad library enables us to offer marketers and content owners new options for comprehensive ad detection, while also reducing the need for our clients to have to source and send us ad creatives.”

Kinetiq gets access to Inscape’s household-level, second-by-second viewing data from 15 million Vizio smart TVs. Combined with Kinetiq’s brand exposure data, Kinetiq customers can access brand exposures at the household-level and perform measurement and attribution against sponsorships and earned exposures in new ways.

“This is a true partnership – one that brings substantial value to both companies and to the market. The power of being able to tie exposure data to the individual household opens entirely new ways to measure the impact of a brand’s TV media investment, especially within content,” said Kevin Kohn, CEO of Kinetiq. “This redefines the TV measurement model, giving TV a level of granularity previously reserved for digital marketing, especially in the areas of sponsorship and earned media which to date have been underserved.”

Inscape provides glass-level insights about TV viewing from more than 15 million smart TVs.

Kinetiq, based in Philadelphia, brings to the party real-time program and ad meta data mined from more than 1,400 cable and broadcast networks and stations in all 210 U.S. DMAs. Clients include Mercedes-Benz, Uber, Fox Broadcasting and Google.