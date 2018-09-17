Innovid: More Advertisers Using Connected TV in Campaigns

Innovid, a tech platform that says it service one-third of all video ads, says it saw a 30% increase in the number of advertisers running on connected TV’s in 2017 compared to the previous year.

As more viewers stream content advertisers are looking to follow them over-the-top. Unlike traditional broadcast, connected TV ads are more like digital ads and campaigns can be more targeted, interactive and addressable down to the individual device.

According to its most recent report on its Global Video Benchmark data, Innovid said that the number of impressions on connected TVs increased 106% to a 27% share since 2016. At the same time, mobile impressions have risen 7% to a 45% share and desktops have plunged 40%

“While the essence of watching television is the same as it has always been, a viewer’s tolerance for commercial breaks has diminished,” the Innovid report said.

“So how can marketers capture attention in an on-demand world? To keep up with the new era of television, a marketer’s main mission is to truly provide value to viewers by engaging them through CTV’s internet-enabled capabilities, such as the ability to search, use many devices, discover personalized recommendations, and binge multiple episodes at a time,” Innovid said.

Innovid provided some information about a campaign for Volvo organized by GroupM’s Modi Media that utilized connected TV and uses Experian to measure how much brand lift the campaign generated.

Innovid said it created a multi-dimensional, interactive video campaign on CTV. The interactive video--delivered across Roku and Samsung devices--let viewer explore the interior and exterior of the Volvo S90, receive personalized messages based on location and request information about dealers in their area.

The interactive feature generated 526,000 unique engagements with 95,000 households. It resulted in 1,200 requests for more information via text and there was a 35% sales lift, as measured by Experian.

“CTV offers many opportunities to engage with audiences in guaranteed viewable and fraud-free environments,” Innovid said in its report. “For marketers who haven’t taken advantage of everything CTV has to offer, it’s simple to start— all that’s needed is an existing video asset to open up the world of interactivity and personalization on the biggest household screen. Innovid can help take CTV strategy to the next level—helping elevate branded video content to reach and resonate with all audiences.”