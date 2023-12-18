Innovid Names Dani Cushion as Chief Marketing Officer

Advertising technology firm Innovid said it named Dani Cushion as its chief marketing officer.

Cushion has been CMO at ExecOnline. She succeeds Stephanie Geno , who left the New York-based company, and will report to chief commercial officer Dave Helmreich.

In her new role, Cushion will be responsible for leading Innovid’s global marketing and communications, with a focus on driving growth.

“As a long-time CMO of both public and private technology companies, Dani is an expert at pioneering global marketing strategies that accelerate business results,” Helmreich said. “Her passion for leading companies through rapid growth will be instrumental in helping us solidify Innovid’s position as a strategic partner for the world’s largest brands, agencies, and media partners as the TV ad industry continues to evolve.”

Before ExecOnline, Cushion was CMO at Cardlytics and senior VP of global marketing and communications at Millennial Media.

“Innovid has been redefining the TV advertising ecosystem for more than 15 years, and I’m proud to join this amazing team as we drive continued innovation and integrity in the industry,” Cushion said. “I look forward to helping our clients realize the exponential value that comes from creating, delivering, measuring, and optimizing converged TV ads on one platform — helping them build powerful relationships with consumers across linear, CTV and digital.”