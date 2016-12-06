Innovid Integrates Video Into Marketing Clouds

Innovid introduced a new Marketing Cloud Suite that can help advertisers include video in multi-platform, multi-screen data-driven campaigns.

Integrated with the marketing clouds from Adobe, IBM and Oracle used by marketers, the new Innovid suite allows marketers to use data from other marketing channels to deliver personalized and relevant video ads in channels including email, search, display, social and mobile.

Innovid said it is also passing user intent data to marketing clouds to help improve audience segmentation.

“On the other side of every screen is a unique individual, and we have an incredible opportunity to help marketers engage each consumer in a more personal way,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and cofounder of Innovid. “With the new Marketing Cloud Suite, Innovid is empowering marketers to convert existing TV ads into video that can be tailored for all digital environments and customized for specific consumers, based on past exposure and interactions across all channels.”

Conagra Brands is one of the first marketers to explore using data-driven video across all channels with Innovid.

“We believe it’s more important than ever to develop ongoing customer journeys through data-driven cross-channel marketing experiences,” said Heather Dumford, marketing director at Conagra Brands. “We’re excited to put Innovid’s new marketing capabilities into action so we can more creatively incorporate video into the customer journey equation.”

The new product includes software for video delivery, analytics, enhanced video experiences and optimization.