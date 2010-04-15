‘Innovators' Series Returns to Bloomberg Television

Bloomberg Television's Innovators series returns for a second season on Thursday, April 15 at 9 p.m.

The series' premiere episode, the first of six, hosted by Bloomberg Television anchor Matt Miller, will report on new technologies impacting the global business of sports. The episode will take a look at high-tech sports stadiums such as New York's Citi Field, London's Olympic complex and the new World Cup stadiums in South Africa and Brazil. It will also examine developments in cutting-edge sports broadcasting from Sportsvision, the company behind many innovations in sports media.

Sponsored by HP, the documentary will cover the progress in sports, medicine, biomimicry, hi-tech defense and weaponry systems, energy and augmented reality. Innovators will air weekly on Thursday and Friday evenings through May 20.