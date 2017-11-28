‘Ink Master’ Back on Spike, Then Paramount, Starting January 9

Ink Master returns for a tenth season Tuesday, January 9 on Spike TV. It will hold down its 10 p.m. timeslot Tuesdays when Spike TV becomes Paramount Network January 18.

For the first time, the series will welcome back three Ink Master winners to mentor artists in the quest for $100,000, an editorial feature in Inked and the title of “Ink Master.” The mentors are season two’s Steve Tefft, season seven’s Anthony Michaels and season nine’s DJ Tambe. They will also compete against each other for $100,000.

“I am ecstatic that we are bringing back Steve, Anthony and DJ to go head to head this season,” said Chachi Senior, senior VP, alternative programming and development, Paramount Network. “Their coaching styles, as well as their talent as artists is the perfect set up for an intense season 10.”

The season starts off with 24 contestants who are put through a series of tattoo challenges. After each challenge, the contestants will face a panel comprised of musician Dave Navarro and tattoo artists Chris Nuñez and Oliver Peck.

Ink Master is produced for Spike by Truly Original, with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter the executive producers. Truly Original is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.

Chaz Gray, Spike executive producer of current, original series, oversees production for the network.

Spike, and Paramount, are part of Viacom.