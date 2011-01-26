Infiniti Sponsors March Madness

Automaker Infiniti will be a sponsor of the March Madness on both CBS and Turner, the companies announced Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced, but Infiniti will be involved in co-branded features during coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship on CBS and three Turner Broadcasting networks -- TBS, TNT and TruTV.

One feature is called "Inspired Performance." The automaker will also sponsor in-game coaches spotlight segments.

Infiniti will also be the presenting sponsor of Turner's pre-game show during the tournament.

"Some of the biggest moments in sports come during NCAA Basketball each year," Ben Poore, vice president, Infiniti Business Unit, said in a statement "Together with the NCAA and the CBS Sports-Turner Sports Alliance, we will be there every action packed step of the way, from the opening tip off to the cutting of the nets. It's always an exciting time, and Infiniti is proud to be a part of the inspiration that NCAA Basketball delivers."