Indiginous Media Partners With Women TV and Film Leaders for ‘Made By Women’

Indiginous Media has partnered with a quintet of women TV and film professionals, who will mentor participants in the Made By Women incubator.

The mentors include: Homeland and Ray Donovan director Lesli Linka Glatter, The Leftovers producer and director Mimi Leder, Eve’s Bayou writer/director Kasi Lemmons, actor and director Betty Thomas and The Affair executive producer Sarah Treem.

“We are fortunate to have five incredibly talented women to launch Made By Women, our female centric incubator. Their skills and mentoring will be invaluable in assisting young story tellers to have their visions realized,” said Jon Avnet, who formed Indigenous along with Rodrigo Garcia and Jake Avnet. “Women are an appalling minority when it comes to serving as directors and show runners. We hope this initiative will, in some small but concrete way, begin to rectify this situation.”

Made By Women is a Indiginous Media collaboration with Women in Film Los Angeles, the Producers Guild of America’s Women’s Impact Network, the Women’s Project Lab, the Alliance of Women Directors, the Kilroys and the Lillys. The program aims to produce dramatic series that are led by women.