Indigenous Media Taps Ben Fast, Maira Nevarez as Executive VPs

Indigenous Media—founded by Jon Avnet, Rodrigo Garcia and Jake Avnet—announced Thursday two hirings aimed at beefing up its development and production slate.

The company tapped Ben Fast as its executive VP of development. Fast had previously been director of scripted television at The Weinstein Company. Maira Nevarez, former VP of finance at E! Entertainment and Esquire Television Networks, has been brought aboard as executive VP of finance and operations. Both report to Jake Avnet.

“We are looking forward to ramping up development and production of content across multiple platforms in 2016 which is why we are expanding our senior management team,” said Jon Avnet. Garcia added, “Ben and Maira bring strong traditional media experience coupled with entrepreneurial spirit and digital know how.”