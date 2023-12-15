Independent FETV May Be Dropped By Comcast In Some Markets

Family Broadcasting Co. said its Family Entertainment Television (FETV) channel has received a notice from Comcast that it may be dropped in certain markets including Chicago effective Dec. 31..

FETV contends that Comcast is demanding “unfair terms” because it is an independent.

“Numerous networks with a fraction of our audience are paid millions of dollars per year in license fees, while family-friendly independents like ourselves are given much less favorable terms, including demanding FETV pay for carriage,” said FETV CEO Drew Sumrall.

FETV said it does not ask for carriage fees from operators and is not responsible for cord-cutting caused by rising cable rates.

FETV points to INSP, another independent network with family-friendly programming, which was moved to Comcast’s more-expensive and less well-distributed More Sports & Entertainment tier in September.

“FETV and INSP's combined primetime audience totals 600,000 households, which amounts to a top-five audience on cable, or somewhere between MSNBC and HGTV,” Sumrall said. “And yet companies like Comcast apparently want these independents drowned out while mega-companies drive up costs for every consumer.”

Cord Cutters News said that viewers in Central California and Houston reported seeing scrolling messages from FETV that the channel may be dropped.

Comcast agreed to carry FETV in 2022. The addition gave FETV 11 million additional households, putting it over the 50 million subscriber mark.

FETV programs classic series including Quincy, M.E., Perry Mason, Leave it to Beaver and Adam-12.

FETV was launched in 2013. The company added FMC–Family Movie Classics in 2021.