InDemand Presenting 'The Interview' on VOD

A week after its digital bow on a handful of outlets, Sony Pictures Entertainment has reached agreements with InDemand and other on-demand outlets to open viewing of its controversial comedy The Interview to cable, satellite and telco video subscribers.

The film, starring Seth Rogen and James Franco that ran afoul of sensibilities of North Korea and skunked its planned wide release on Christmas Day, will be available through In Demand affiliates, including owners, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications and Bright House Networks. The Interview will also or has become accessible to Vubiquity affiliates, including Charter Communications, Cablevision and AT&T U-verse, as well as Verizon FiOS and DirecTV. Vudu, Walmart's digital VOD service, has also reached a pact to offer the film.

The film will be made available through their VOD and pay-per-view services from $5.99 starting as early as Wednesday and rolling out in different markets through the weekend. Customers of Vudu and Verizon have the option to buy a digital version of the film in addition to the VOD rental. The Interview will also be made available on PlayStation Network starting Thursday.

