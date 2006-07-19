In2TV Launches En Espanol

In2TV, AOL's free streaming video service has launched a Spanish-language channel featuring episodes of Warner Bros. TV series with Spanish tracks.

In2TV En Espanol will house more two dozen shows from Warner Bros.' library, the first time these series have been available in Spanish in the U.S. They include kids show Animaniacs, sitcoms Growing Pains and Hangin' With Mr. Cooper and dramas Sisters and La Femme Nikita.

In2TV launched in March with ad-supported reruns of content from the Warner Bros. library. Besides En Espanol, the service's content is divided into nine other channels.