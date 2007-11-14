Imus Returning to TV on RFD-TV

Don Imus will be returning to TV, as well as radio, when he relaunches his morning show on WABC New York, syndicated by ABC Radio Network. But this time it is to rural channel RFD-TV.

The channel aired an special on Imus’ ranch for kids with cancer over the summer, and a spokeswoman said they started talking to the jock after viewers called for his return to the channel.

Imus’ show on CBS Radio had been simulcast on MSNBC, but the plug was pulled on both after his controversial comments about the Rutgers University women's-basketball team. He later apologized to the team.

Imus will get a three-hour morning slot on the satellite/cable channel, which will be repeated at its HD channel the same evening. RFD-TV claims nearly 30 million homes via DirecTV, EchoStar Communications’ Dish Network and various cable deals.

“Don’s passion and understanding of rural America fits in so well with our ongoing effort to bridge city and country folks with this cable channel,” said Patrick Gottsch, president of channel parent Rural Media Group, in announcing the show.