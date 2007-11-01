Imus Returning to Airwaves in New York

Don Imus will be back on the air in New York starting Dec. 3, according to Citadel Broadcasting, which signed the controversial jock to his familiar morning drive slot (6 a.m.-10 a.m.) on WABC there, as well as syndicated nationally.

“We are ecstatic to bring Don Imus back to morning radio,” WABC president and general manager Steve Borneman said on the station's Web site “Don’s unique brand of humor, knowledge of the issues and ability to attract big-name guests is unparalleled. He is rested, fired up and ready to do great radio."

That rest was necessitated by Imus' high-profile exit from his CBS radio show and MSNBC TV version after he made on-air comments about the Rutgers University women's-basketball team being "nappy headed hos."

He later apologized, including meeting with the team personally.