Imus to Join Fox Business Network

Don Imus will join Fox Business Network beginning Oct. 5.

FBN announced Sept. 2 that the acerbic radio host -- who was temporarily exiled from radio and TV after distasteful comments about the Rutgers women's basketball team -- will bring the simulcast of his program to the network beginning Oct. 5. Imus' show had simulcast on the rural cable channel RFD-TV, but he recently parted ways with the channel, airing his last show for RFD on Aug. 28.

The multi-year deal confirms wide-spread reports that surfaced last month. Imus, whose Citadel radio program is syndicated to more than 65 stations, will occupy the 6-9 a.m. slot Monday through Friday.

"We're excited to welcome a renowned broadcaster like Don Imus to the Fox Business team," Kevin Magee, FBN's executive VP, said in a statement. "His 40 years of on-air experience combined with his superb interviewing skills and capitalist sensibilities will be a great addition to our lineup."

Imus' program will incorporate additional business news with Fox Business Morning anchors Jenna Lee, Connell McShane and Ashley Webster making frequent appearances on Imus in the Morning.

Otherwise, the program will remain the same with Charles McCord, Bernard McGuirk, Rob Bartlett, Lou Rufino, Tony Powell, Warner Wolf and Julie Kanfer continuing to serve as Imus' supporting cast.

"I love Fox," said Imus in a statement. "Roger Ailes is the preeminent genius of American Broadcasting. Who wouldn't want to do this?"

Imus will displace Alexis Glick's Money for Breakfast, which will have its last show Oct. 2. Glick, who is FBN's VP of business news, will continue to anchor Opening Bell weekday mornings from 9-10 a.m.