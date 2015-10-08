'Impractical Jokers' Back For Season 5 on TruTV

TruTV has renewed Impractical Jokers for a fifth season. The 26-episode order comes after the unscripted series' biggest episode ever, a live high-wire walk to celebrate Jokers’ 100th episode. The episode, which aired live Sept. 3, drew 3.7 million viewers in Live +3 delivery.

"Even after 100 episodes and the success of the Live Punishment Special, it's clear that Joe, Sal, Murr, and Q have many more surprises up their sleeves," said Chris Linn, president and head of programming at truTV. "We are thrilled to move forward with another season of hilarious challenges and unexpected punishments."

Impractical Jokers airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. NorthSouth Productions produces the show, with Charlie DeBevoise, Mark Hickman, Pete McPartland Jr., Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano the executive producers.

The four friends at the center of Impractical Jokers consistently challenge one another to do bizarre things in public, and capture what truTV calls “their extreme dares” on hidden camera.

In addition to their touring dates as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, the hosts will embark on a fan cruise out of Miami January 2016.