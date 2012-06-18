Imagine Renews Pact With 20th TV

Imagine Television re-upped its production deal with 20th

Century Fox TV, a spokesperson from 20th confirmed Monday.

The new pact continues the longstanding relationship between

the company and studio, which are currently readying the new ABC comedy How to Live with Your Parents (for the Rest

of Your Life).

Imagine, which is the TV shingle of Ron Howard and Brian

Grazer's Imagine Entertainment, first partnered with 20th in 2000;

past projects have included 24, Lie to Me and Arrested Development, the latter of which is prepping to return on

Netflix in 2013.