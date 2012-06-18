Imagine Renews Pact With 20th TV
Imagine Television re-upped its production deal with 20th
Century Fox TV, a spokesperson from 20th confirmed Monday.
The new pact continues the longstanding relationship between
the company and studio, which are currently readying the new ABC comedy How to Live with Your Parents (for the Rest
of Your Life).
Imagine, which is the TV shingle of Ron Howard and Brian
Grazer's Imagine Entertainment, first partnered with 20th in 2000;
past projects have included 24, Lie to Me and Arrested Development, the latter of which is prepping to return on
Netflix in 2013.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.